More needs to be done to eliminate childhood poverty, food insecurity
I wish those who are so passionate about stopping abortions would be equally committed to taking care of the needs of children in our midst. According to statistics, one in five American children lives in poverty, and on any given day there are more than 424,000 children in foster care nationwide, of which currently approximately 7,265 are in West Virginia and 5,400 in Virginia. The highest priority should be alleviating food insecurity. Going a long way to help poverty would be lower-cost or free 24-hour available childcare, national health care and a higher minimum wage. By the way, the one country former President Trump admired was Norway, which offers all these benefits and more.
Carole Ann King Frederick County
(2) comments
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.