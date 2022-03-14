Having written about the noise from Trex before, this may either be a case of the squeaky wheel or a broken record. Take your pick.
I was heartened by the letter from Trex Vice President of Manufacturing Barry Creek enumerating some of the measures Trex planned to reduce noise. I was pleased to observe trees being planted along the Trex factory perimeter on Shawnee Dr. Progress I thought!
Yesterday, I noticed the tree planting was completed. On crossing the railroad tracks I observed there were zero, yep, zero trees planted on the Northwest side of the Trex facility. I went back and counted, and as suspected, all 176 of the trees enumerated by Mr. Creek are planted along Shawnee Drive, which will eventually help reduce the noise across the road to the Northeast. It does nothing for the hundreds of homeowners living to the Northwest of the tracks.
This evening the sound of forklift backup alarms and pallets crashing to the ground could be heard as clearly as the mechanical drone of all the motors on the roof.
Please address the noise projecting to the Northwest, where hundreds of homes are located. I understand the trees are a long-term solution to the noise being generated at ground level around your facility, but it was distressing to see you only addressed the side of your facility visible to the public. Please spend some of the $1 billion you earned last year to deal with the noise pollution projecting to the Northwest.
Richard Good
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.