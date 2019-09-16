Though the struggle is far from over, a grassroots “Movement of Love” is making progress against the placement of a heavily emitting Rockwool factory directly across W.Va. 9 from an elementary school in Jefferson County.
Two national chain stores that were planning on carrying Rockwool’s products, Lowe’s and Home Depot, are initiating investigations into Rockwool’s manufacturing process.
Currently, state and county leaders are permitting the construction of the Rockwool factory that will spew into the air thousands of tons of toxic and hazardous pollutants like phenol, formaldehyde, methane, and PM2.5 that affect the kidney, liver, brain, heart and lungs within two miles of 30 percent of the county’s public school students.
The Comprehensive Plan calls for sustainable development, so the citizenry of the affected communities were blindsided by a secret agreement made by coal baron Gov. Jim Justice who committed more than $37 million of their tax dollars for industrial development that threatens their children, environmental health, and agrarian regional character.
The billionaire governor claims he did it for the economic benefit of adding 150 new jobs. But since the Rockwool plant would burn 92 tons of coal and 1.61 million cubic feet of fracked gas every day, it is obvious he is willing to sacrifice the health of children to boost the fossil fuel industry.
Citizens of Jefferson County and others in the region say No! to the sacrifice of our most vulnerable population, our children, and our hope for the future.
