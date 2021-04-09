Currently playing at both movie theaters in Winchester, The Alamo and the AMC Apple Blossom Mall, is a movie entitled, “The Unholy.”
This movie is a blasphemous depiction of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, as a Satanic figure. It is a mockery of all Christian belief that
Mary was singularly chosen by God to be the mother of His son who became a man in the person of Jesus. And to add insult to injury, the movie was featured during Holy Week, the holiest week in all of Christianity when Christians around the world commemorate the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus. Why is it that Christianity always seems to be the religion that can be mocked and denigrated without any repercussions? Call the movie theaters and let them know that this movie is an insult and mockery to the 31% of the world’s population that call themselves Christian.
(2) comments
Many of the reviews say it is not a good movie. Now THAT is a good reason not to go see it.
Blasphemy is no longer a crime : legally or socially.
Everyone has a right to their own opinions about religions. Free speech guarantees that. If you don’t like the movie, don’t go see it. Religion is not protected from criticism or even mockery. THis is America. Don’t be a Christian snowflake.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.