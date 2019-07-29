It is patently obvious that the only people interested in the grilling of Robert Mueller were the Democrats and the television media. They were hoping for blockbuster revelations that would satisfy their supporters and increase their audience.
The same scenario occurs when you attend a highly touted new movie opening and you go and find 35 people in the theater.
Congress needs to get off of their backsides and get moving on things that really matter. There are so many issues needing to be addressed, illegal immigration, crumbling infrastructure, wildfires, and other natural disasters such as flooding.
We can only hope for common sense to return to Washington, but don’t hold your breath, you will not look good in blue skin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.