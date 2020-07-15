My wife and I have discussed and we both agree that Shenandoah University's renaming of the business school by the university board is a travesty in the recognition of local support for education and development. We read with great interest and complete agreement the recent letter from Adrian O'Connor who wrote a very concise summary of the late senator's multiple positive contributions not only to diverse developments in this area but to the university. Well done, Adrian! Other letters have followed, expressing identical thoughts and memories of a wonderful gentleman, statesman, war veteran and philanthropic local identity. We wish to identify with those who recognize and fondly remember one of the valley's greatest modern-day pioneers. We feel honored to have been one of his friends. As to our comments on the board's decision, we particularly address those "locals" who supported the name change for their display of lack of intestinal fortitude in supporting the removal of the senator's name. Once again, outsiders have made their move to rewrite history. Who or what is next? We hope the Byrd family will immediately eliminate future financial contributions that Senator Byrd has bequeathed to our "local" area university! A clean break would be appropriate.
Cathy and Peter McAuley
Winchester
(1) comment
A well thought out letter, kind of ruined by "outsiders." ??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.