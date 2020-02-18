I completely agree with Clement Bourg's letter which appeared in the February 17, 2020, edition of The Star. That our Virginia legislature has voted to join the National Popular Vote Compact is a violation of the Constitution and an affront to the large swaths of rural voters in this state and across the country. Of all the brilliant ideas our Founders conceived, the Electoral College shines brightest. It insures that power will be apportioned and not accumulated. In fact, the Electoral College should not only be detained but refined in order to more accurately apportion political power. Virginia — and every state for that matter — should adopt the system that Maine and Nebraska have adopted. Electoral votes should be counted by Congressional district. Such a plan insures that the Shenandoah Valley, as well as Northern Virginia, will have a say in Presidential elections.
Austin Gisriel
Frederick County
(0) comments
