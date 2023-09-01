September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to reach out to those around us, create awareness, inspire people to learn how they can play a role in their communities in helping save lives and give an opportunity to shine a special, encouraging light on this topic that affects us all, and send a clear, hopeful message that help is available.
The Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk is hosting a Candlelight Vigil, Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7:15 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City. We gather for a night of light, hope and remembrance as we honor those we have lost to suicide.
Other events include:
· Sept. 18, noon — Talk Saves Lives Virtual: Introduction to Suicide Prevention covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what you can do to fight suicide. Register at va-tsl-9-18-23.attendease.com.
· Sept. 21, 7 p.m. — Introduction to Supporting Those At Risk Virtual Presentation. Register at va-itstar-9-21-23.attendease.com.
· Sept. 25, 7 p.m. — Talk Saves Lives for Seniors. Participants learn common risk factors for suicide in older adults, how to spot warning signs, keep ourselves, loved ones and those in our community safe. Register at va-tsl-senior-9-25-23.attendease.com.
· Oct. 14 — AFSP Stephens City Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Sherando High School/Park. Community walks side-by-side, supporting each other and those affected by suicide. Register at afsp.org/stephenscity.
Together we create a culture that's smart about mental health.
Winter Brooks
Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk, co-chair
