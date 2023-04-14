Every day employees and contractors of the Virginia Department of Transportation work to maintain and improve our roads and bridges. They are often just a few feet away from traffic, but are not the only ones in harm’s way. About 80 percent of deaths in work zone crashes are drivers or passengers.
The 2023 theme of National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 17-21) is “WORK WITH US — You Play a Role in Work Zone Safety.” VDOT’s role is to make our work zones clearly visible, consistently marked and easy to navigate. The role of each motorist is to follow these guidelines:
· Obey work zone speed limits.
· Avoid all distractions and remain constantly vigilant.
· If it is safe to do so, move over when you approach a stopped vehicle with red, blue or amber lights. If moving over is not safe, slow down.
· Teach young and future drivers in your family by discussing roadway hazards and setting a safe example.
Show your support of work zone safety by wearing orange on Wednesday, April 19 — Go Orange Day. That evening at 6 p.m., join our vigil at the VDOT Workers’ Memorial along I-64 on Afton Mountain. The memorial wall has the names of 134 employees who lost their lives in work zone incidents. Work with us to ensure no more names are added.
VDOT thanks you for your efforts to help keep us all safe.
Todd Stevens, P.E.
Staunton district engineer
Virginia Department of Transportation
