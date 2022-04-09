Every day we travel, conducting our life’s business, expecting we will return safely. At the Virginia Department of Transportation this in the forefront of our work, daily. Both for workers and travelers in work zones, our goal is to go home safe every evening.
Unfortunately, not everyone does make it home. In Virginia in 2021 work zone crashes increased 41% from 3,443 in 2020 to 4,854 in 2021 and injuries increased 20% from 1,547 in 2020 to 1,861 in 2021. Virginia work zone fatalities increased 155% to 28 in 2021 compared to 11 in 2020. Most people killed in a work zone are travelers and not workers.
Work zones can cause unexpected delays and choices. They are not a place for impatience or worse, disregarding signs and worker safety. Statistics show disturbing trends with speeding and distracted driving crashes increasing.
Each of us, whether traveler or worker, has a responsibility in a work zone. Expect the unexpected, slow down, drive defensively, buckle up and never drive distracted or impaired.
This year, April 11 to 15 is National Work Zone Awareness Week with the theme of “Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.” Work zone signs provide warnings, posted speed limits, traffic pattern changes and other important information to help drivers and workers remain safe. Respect the signs, respect the workers and respect your fellow travelers.
Help us make 2022 a better year for everyone in Virginia work zones. We all want to go home safely.
Randy Kiser
VDOT Staunton District Administrator
