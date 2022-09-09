Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral was not attended by Vladimir Putin. This was a slap in the face of the importance of Gorbachev, who did so much to bring to an end to the Cold War. It is clear that Russian leaders are not willing to accept the change in government that Gorbachev so radically promoted and would have resulted in world peace with Russia.
I so hope that the United States and other NATO countries are willing to fully support — including military personnel support — Ukraine, whose ongoing serious attempt at democracy is a small part of the legacy of Gorbachev.
NATO, especially the U.S., has sent billions of dollars of military equipment to Ukraine, which is good, but a very small addition to the military force that is desperately needed. Russia seems to have inferior military equipment, though they have a much larger military force. Now is the time to bring in a large military personnel support with equipment to battle the occupation of the eastern border of the Ukraine. Why are we so unwilling to do what is right and just in the world. I think Joe Biden and other NATO nations owe us an answer other than their flimsy concern of threat of nuclear war which seems highly unlikely.
Speaking from my heart and not my head, I just cannot at all understand our unwillingness to fully support Ukraine with our military personnel that will ensure that Russia will capitulate. I sincerely pray that it will be otherwise.
Andrew White
Winchester
