We have attempted for over two years to get Verizon Fios on our street — 16 single-family homes. The neighborhood is 4 to 6 years old.
The other two connecting streets in our same neighborhood have it! Verizon says our street is not recognized by the Virginia Department of Transportation. I called — VDOT says the area is not state-maintained, so not their jurisdiction and there is no reason why Verizon could not connect.
Currently, we have Comcast, so cables do/can come on our street.
I contacted Frederick County Publick Works. No response as yet.
We have no formal homeowners association to assist.
Verizon blows us off and says it has no idea when it would be possible to install.
My efforts seem to be going in circles. What should I do next? You'd think Verizon would want potentially 16 new customers. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated!
Melanie Giarratana
Stephenson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.