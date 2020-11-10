This is worse than the 2000 election of Al Gore by the media. The media declared him the winner allowing the state of Florida to deny and miscount the votes for Bush. There were many other irregularities in other states as well, but the media wanted Al Gore so they proclaimed him the winner. Today The Star did the same thing, running stories that Biden was the clear winner despite the fraud and cheating we are seeing. This is a disservice to your readers who voted 63% in Frederick County for Donald J. Trump. You need to tell the rest of the story. You took our money for subscriptions to keep us informed, not to pass on lies from the Democrat-controlled press.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
(6) comments
@DavidSparkman - While all true, the Left will lie and cheat to support their narrative, regardless of the consequences. They knew they couldn't win legit, so had to resort to the "ballots found in the basement/hard drive" strategy...
Let's see the evidence Sparky. Nobody of any reputable stance is spouting your crud. The media also called for Trump 4 years ago. Virginia went blue for Biden/Harris.
Mr. Sparkman is the sore looser. Biden has wan and is still winning the count. Accept defeat. Frauds or errors, if they exist are minimal and insignificant and will not change the outcome of the count. The STAR is right. Even FOX News agrees with this!
Fox News has gone over to the dark side. The side of evil, lies, hypocrites and thieves. The side of the Democrats.
ox news is 100% responsible for promoting these deep state conspiracy theories and promoting the demise of our democracy.
"Fox"
