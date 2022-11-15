New councilor extends thanks

My sincere thanks to all the citizens of Ward 4 for taking the time to vote early or on Nov. 8.

Meeting our amazing Ward 4 citizens has left me with such high expectations for our city.

I hope all Ward 4 residents will feel confident in reaching out to me with your concerns and support as we review and debate city issues.

I extend my sincere thanks to my campaign committee. They gave me their commitment, time, faith and guidance as I walked the neighborhoods and knocked on doors.

To the many of you who contributed financially to my campaign, I offer my sincere gratitude.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, I will take the oath of office in the Mayor Elizabeth Minor Council Hall and start on my path to participate in city governance.

Kathy Tagnesi

Winchester City Councilor-Elect

