New law aids Vietnam vets who served during 1955-61 period
On January 5, 2021, President Trump signed into law HB 7105, which authorized expenditures and legislation for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Section 2001 of that law made an important change so that veterans who served in Vietnam between November 1,1955, and February 27, 1961, can now draw “Wartime VA Benefits,” a special class of about 12 benefits only available to veterans who served in a congressionally defined wartime period. Previously, the wartime Vietnam period was February 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975. The 1955-61 period was a particularly dangerous period for the Americans who served there. Over 20 were killed or wounded, a high percentage of the 342 limit on Americans by the Geneva Accord. In 1960 alone about 2,200 South Vietnamese Soldiers were killed and 3,000 Village Chieftains assassinated. Why Americans who served in Vietnam during this dangerous period were denied these benefits in the past is a mystery that is hard to explain.
Passage of this law has been the results of a six-year effort by Wayne McCaughey, leader of the Early Vietnam Veterans, and Chris Birch and Tom Vorisek, Commanders of the VFW Berryville Post 9760, with Congressional efforts by Matt Doyle of the VFW Washington Office.
Veterans who served in Vietnam (it must be Vietnam service) in the 1955-1961 time period can contact the VA or Wayne McCaughey at 540-450-8526 or email wmmccaughey@verizon.net for further information.
Wayne McCaughey Frederick County
