My wife and I would like to extend high praise to the fine young lady who has delivered our Winchester Star during these snow days.
We reside in Cross Creek Village, a senior community, in Kernstown. This fine lady would wade through substantial snow to ensure that the paper was placed on our respective porches.
Otherwise, a struggle would have ensued for many of us seniors. It was an admirable gesture.
Thank You ma'am.
