The Winchester Star, front page, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in bold, posted "Virginia lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty." Further reading does not reflect any protective action taken for the unborn, how could that be? Interesting, as quoted, "political, and moral leaders have taken a long overdue action needed to to make Virginia a fairer and more just Commonwealth." Really — continued death penalty for the unborn, fairer and more just Commonwealth?
Tom Reed
Frederick County
Tom did it occur to you that the republican party fundraises bigly off this issue that is, in fact, the law of the land..they can't do anything about it, but they sure do rake in the money to stop it. Is that why they don't instead push for contraception, education and health care, all three of which would continue the decline in abortion rates. No money for them in that, right? I would wager most women don't give a rat's hoot for your and other males' opinions.
Golly, another man shrieking against abortion. Mr. Reed, take your outrage and put it to good use:
Stop voting Republican. They are Not pro life.
Start supporting all programs of social justice: Excellent medical care for the poor and underserved, access to safe and effective family planning options and counseling when needed, all food programs to prevent hunger in both adults and children. Job training.
Abortion is a business. Treat it as such. Close abortion clinics due to lack of business.
Stop marching on January 22nd. It’s a waste of time and has accomplished nothing for 48 years. It makes you pro life/birth people into a joke.
Take all that marching energy and put it towards something that will actually lower abortion numbers.
Moral outrage accomplishes nothing. Stop your wailing and do something.
If you are against abortions, don't have one or pay for someone to have one. Solved.
A fetus is not a person and is not protected by law. It is a part of the woman and it is her decision to give birth or not. Abortions are not illegal and should not be. Practice your self-righteous morality on your self and do not try to impose it on others. Mind your own business.
When our tax dollars are used to pay for the murder of unborn children, it is ABSOLUTELY our business.
I feel the same way about so many ways my tax dollars are spent but I move on....lol
Your lack of concern for unarmed "others" truly murdered dampens your concern of fetuses
