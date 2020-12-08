I agree entirely with your assertion of Dec. 1, 2020, that election fraud claims should be taken seriously. But this applies only when there is serious evidence of such fraud.
Donald Trump's claims of being cheated out of reelection can only be seen as further proof of his immense capacity for lying.
Trump made it perfectly clear months before the election that if he did not get reelected that he would blame voter fraud. Such claims are an insult and a threat to thousands of Democratic and Republican poll workers who, because of Trump's own expressed fears, made sure that this election was honest and fair.
I cannot believe that the newspaper that serves this city and county where I have lived my entire life would give any sort of credence to this most obvious of Donald Trump's many falsehoods.
(13) comments
I'm still waiting for the Democrats to produce evidence of Trump-Russian collusion. That's all we heard about for 4 years.
Roger Stone's trial, Bern.
All the psycho denial at this point is to help keep his base riled-up and scamming for dollars to pay for his legal (and personal) debts. Even with clinically diagnosed Alzheimers, Reagan functioned at a higher capacity and was more coherent than Donald Trump has been since Election night. So hard to imagine how a president whose approval rating never rose above 49% could lose re-election after being impeached and mishandling a pandemic that's cost a quarter million American lives, while unemployment rate's higher than when he took office. Just a total mystery.
Who ordered the Code Red of stopping the counting of ballots on election night for these swing states, then afterwards, the vans/trucks/suitcases of ballots were shipped in ... miraculously all had huge unexplained spikes for Biden in the dark of the night?
Why were these states ordered to stop counting ballots for a period of time on election night?
These were not unusual or fraudulent actions and have be adequately explained as normal or not-suspicious. Stop watching FOX News. FOX is just propaganda. It has not credibility as a news organization.
Yes, I agree: Get accurate information not videos off YouTube taken by people with iPhones ignorant of what they are seeing. Mr. Trump is a crybaby/whiner/poorsport/delusionalliar/inchief. He is not good for the United States and voters agreed
Watching CNN will make you stupid.
17 FACTS THAT PROVE BIDEN STOLE THE 2020 ELECTION
Def-Con News brought you 10 Reasons Why The 2020 Election Results Are Fake.
Those reasons were observations of anomalies and things that defied reality, all pointing to a stolen election. Here are some actual statistics and facts that prove 2020 wasn’t on the level.
Putting everything together and the only conclusion is that Biden stole the White House.
Pollster Patrick Basham ran the numbers and nothing about 2020 makes a darn lick of sense. He laid out these reasons for The Spectator and they’re very compelling:
1 – Total vote:
President Trump received more votes than any previous incumbent seeking reelection. He got 11 million more votes than in 2016, the third largest rise in support ever for an incumbent. By way of comparison, President Obama was comfortably reelected in 2012 with 3.5 million fewer votes than he received in 2008.Trump’s vote increased so much because, according to exit polls, he performed far better with many key demographic groups. Ninety-five percent of Republicans voted for him. He did extraordinarily well with rural male working-class whites.
2 – Minority vote:
He earned the highest share of all minority votes for a Republican since 1960. Trump grew his support among black voters by 50 percent over 2016. Nationally, Joe Biden’s black support fell well below 90 percent, the level below which Democratic presidential candidates usually lose.
3 – Hispanic vote:
Trump increased his share of the national Hispanic vote to 35 percent. With 60 percent or less of the national Hispanic vote, it is arithmetically impossible for a Democratic presidential candidate to win Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.
4 – History:
Bellwether states swung further in Trump’s direction than in 2016. Florida, Ohio and Iowa each defied America’s media polls with huge wins for Trump. Since 1852, only Richard Nixon has lost the electoral college after winning this trio, and that 1960 defeat to John F. Kennedy is still the subject of great suspicion.
5 – Cities:
Midwestern states Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin always swing in the same direction as Ohio and Iowa, their regional peers. Ohio likewise swings with Florida. Current tallies show that, outside of a few cities, the Rust Belt swung in Trump’s direction. Yet, Biden leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin because of an apparent avalanche of black votes in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. Biden’s ‘winning’ margin was derived almost entirely from such voters in these cities, as coincidentally his black vote spiked only in exactly the locations necessary to secure victory. He did not receive comparable levels of support among comparable demographic groups in comparable states, which is highly unusual for the presidential victor.
6 – Counties:
We are told that Biden won more votes nationally than any presidential candidate in history. But he won a record low of 17 percent of counties; he only won 524 counties, as opposed to the 873 counties Obama won in 2008. Yet, Biden somehow outdid Obama in total votes.
7 – Down ballot votes:
Victorious presidential candidates, especially challengers, usually have down-ballot coattails; Biden did not. The Republicans held the Senate and enjoyed a ‘red wave’ in the House, where they gained a large number of seats while winning all 27 toss-up contests. Trump’s party did not lose a single state legislature and actually made gains at the state level.
8 – Impossibility:
Another anomaly is found in the comparison between the polls and non-polling metrics. The latter include: party registrations trends; the candidates’ respective primary votes; candidate enthusiasm; social media followings; broadcast and digital media ratings; online searches; the number of (especially small) donors; and the number of individuals betting on each candidate.
Despite poor recent performances, media and academic polls have an impressive 80 percent record predicting the winner during the modern era. But, when the polls err, non-polling metrics do not; the latter have a 100 percent record. Every non-polling metric forecast Trump’s reelection.
For Trump to lose this election, the mainstream polls needed to be correct, which they were not.
Furthermore, for Trump to lose, not only did one or more of these metrics have to be wrong for the first time ever, but every single one had to be wrong, and at the very same time; not an impossible outcome, but extremely unlikely nonetheless.
None of these things point to a Biden victory and yet he was declared the winner of the 2020 election. The two things that stick out the most are 1) it was statistically impossible for Biden to have won Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico and 2) Biden did worse with minorities everywhere but Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee.
The vote counting was a complete mess in those three cities and the vote totals from them are what gave Biden the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as the 2020 election. You can literally pinpoint where the theft occurred and it was in these 3 cities.
As an added bonus, Basham detailed 9 examples of election theft:
1. Late on election night, with Trump comfortably ahead, many swing states stopped counting ballots. In most cases, observers were removed from the counting facilities. Counting generally continued without the observers
2. Statistically abnormal vote counts were the new normal when counting resumed. They were unusually large in size (hundreds of thousands) and had an unusually high (90 percent and above) Biden-to-Trump ratio
3. Late arriving ballots were counted. In Pennsylvania, 23,000 absentee ballots have impossible postal return dates and another 86,000 have such extraordinary return dates they raise serious questions
4. The failure to match signatures on mail-in ballots. The destruction of mail in ballot envelopes, which must contain signatures
5. Historically low absentee ballot rejection rates despite the massive expansion of mail voting. Such is Biden’s narrow margin that, as political analyst Robert Barnes observes, ‘If the states simply imposed the same absentee ballot rejection rate as recent cycles, then Trump wins the election’
6. Missing votes. In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, 50,000 votes held on 47 USB cards are missing
7. Non-resident voters. Matt Braynard’s Voter Integrity Project estimates that 20,312 people who no longer met residency requirements cast ballots in Georgia. Biden’s margin is 12,670 votes
8. Serious ‘chain of custody’ breakdowns. Invalid residential addresses. Record numbers of dead people voting. Ballots in pristine condition without creases, that is, they had not been mailed in envelopes as required by law
9. Statistical anomalies. In Georgia, Biden overtook Trump with 89 percent of the votes counted. For the next 53 batches of votes counted, Biden led Trump by the same exact 50.05 to 49.95 percent margin in every single batch. It is particularly perplexing that all statistical anomalies and tabulation abnormalities were in Biden’s favor.
Whether the cause was simple human error or nefarious activity, or a combination, clearly something peculiar happened.
Actually, what is peculiar is that people believe all this misinformation and lies. Trump is nursing his bruised ego and laughing all the way to the bank as his cultic fans waste their money by sending it to him. Trump doesn’t care about anyone other than himself as each day we experience another 9/11, another Katrina and a half, another Pearl Harbor. The only president truly working for the American people in this terrible Covid-19 tragedy is President-Elect Biden. Gosh, I forgot, you Trumpers know that COVID-19 is only a hoax.
The news we wake up to in Trump's Amerika: Rebekah Jones and her family raided at gunpoint for posting scientifc data about DeathSantis's failure in Florida; then the one about the trump administration passing on securing more doses of vaccine. Also the articles about trump calling Pennsylvania legislators about overturning the election results and the story about Floridians lining up before dawn for food assistance, it's not even 9:00 am yet.
Yes! And how did that boat from North Korea make it to the coast of Maine to dump off mountain-loads full of ballots undetected? It’s a mystery for the ages. Like “how does Santa make his rounds all over the world in one night?” We need answers! We cannot handle the truth, but we demand answers!!!!!
The Trump Groupies will buy anything, as long as it comes from the dear leader. They are like a pack of teens overheated by their favorite band.
You have the maturity of a little child.
