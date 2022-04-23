I recently listened to the citizen comments that took place at a Board of Supervisors meeting was appalled by the lack of respect and anger some speakers expressed towards certain board members. It was definitely a stacked deck. Where are the role models? Shame!
It is very disparaging when some teachers, parents, and students verbally assault elected officials in a way that will embarrass themselves and their efforts to settle differences. Yet, they seek more money through their stirred-up emotions and taunting words. Shame!
These scriptures come to mind as I listened “A gentle answer turns away wrath but harsh words stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1) The Word says “they have no shame and don't even blush about their ways.” (Jeremiah 6:15)
One particular speaker went as far as quoting scripture herself — Proverbs 6:16-19 to use as defamation of character to deride a member of the board. She should read Proverbs 3:7 and Romans 1:22 and take heed of their meanings. Shame!
Now in closing, I say this: In the name of the Lord give me or best shot! Amen! But remember, by your words you will be justified and by your words you will be condemned. (Matthew 12:37)
Bobby Orndorff
Frederick County
