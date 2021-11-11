A most interesting detail about the recent Virginia gubernatorial election is that there has been no mention, that I’ve seen, of any “voter fraud” being “discovered” — even though the same voting system was used in this election as was used in the presidential election last year. It would seem that “voter fraud” exists only when a certain political party doesn’t win the election.
The integrity of the American election process, and it’s peaceful transfer of power, has been a source of respect and wonder throughout the world since the founding of this country. The fact that one of our political parties would attack this process, and thereby attack the very basis of our democracy, is an open attack on our way of government. It’s time for both political parties to join together to make our voting process what it is supposed to be — honest, open and available to all — and not tear it down for political purposes. Thank you.
Michael Byrnes
Frederick County
I was just thinking the same thing at tonight's board meeting. I was amazed David Sparkman didn't comment about the rampant voter fraud he claimed was going on during early voting. His lies know no bounds.
