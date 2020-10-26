With the looming election rapidly approaching, this message is to the Christian readership of this paper. If you haven’t been praying, start. If you haven’t a transportation means of voting in person, ask someone for help. If, by the close of the polls on November 3, you haven’t voted, you are without excuse. And if you think this current madness will cease after the polls close, think again. We are taught in our Bible to seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness (Mt. 6:33), as we are also taught to pray for our leaders that we might live quiet and peaceable lives (1 Ti. 2:2), and to love our neighbor as ourselves (Mk. 12:31). Based on our national news there is room to suspect that Christians are failing to follow what our Lord has commanded of us. Personally, I believe that too much judgment of our fellow man has widely missed the mark. Rather than judge the righteousness of a person (reserved to Christ), Christians should be considering the fruit of a person’s life for by their fruit they shall be known (Mt. 7:20). Pray that the Spirit will show you what candidate supports biblical principles, such as enforcement of laws, upholding the sanctity of life and family and honoring the religious beliefs and practices of the people. Be forewarned: “When the godly are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked are in power, they groan” (Pr. 29:2).
Charles Duke
White Post
(3) comments
Thank you, Mr. Duke!
So only "christians" are offered help to vote? Do they get your sermon on the drive over? Is proof of "christian" needed?
We all have “our” people, Spock. Your side wants what you want, but don’t want those you disagree to be able to share the same privilege. We do agree that the right to disagree is part of free speech, don’t we? Or in your mind, is speech only acceptable from those you agree? Turn it back. Pick your favorite group, and give a fair response.
