I am writing to ask the people of Frederick County to support Allen Sibert for sheriff.
I have spent more than 20 years in law enforcement in both county and federal, and have worked with many in the law enforcement community. Allen is one of the most professional and experienced individuals I have the privilege to know. He cares about the residents of Frederick County.
He believes in the rule of law, and believes we should work with all law enforcement agencies -- federal, state, and local. He cares for his deputies, and, what's more important, supports them. You couldn't ask for a finer man to lead the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
