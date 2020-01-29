I completely agree with Mary K. Hall's sentiments as published in the January 28 edition of The Star. Columnist Leonard Pitts is a shrill, America-hater. This giant leap that some progressives such as he make that because we want to protect our borders, we must ultimately intend to exterminate illegal aliens in concentration camps is both stupid and stupefying. I hope that the appearance of Leonard Pitts is not a sign of editorial content to come.
Austin Gisriel
Frederick County
(2) comments
I hope to see more of Leonard PItts in the Star. He presents a point of view not often seen here. Even if you don't agree with him he at least makes you think.
"Think" is not a word I would associate with Pitts.
