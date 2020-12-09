What level of election fraud is "acceptable"?
Is there a dollar amount under which someone who used your credit card could get away with because it is not financially crippling? If someone steals your identity for critical life-saving insurance benefits, is that forgivable because of intent? What about the person who sells a product that does nothing near its promised benefits?
There is plenty of evidence that the November elections were fraught with fraud. There is circumstantial evidence, and there is hard evidence. Dead people voted. More ballots were received than there are registered voters in multiple jurisdictions. Friends were turned away at the polls because they had "already voted by mail" or because their registrations were flawed.
That any evidence of fraud exists is unacceptable. This is simply NOT about the result or a single election. This is the future of our elections and our electorate. If someone who need medical attention uses my insurance card for critical care, it is still unacceptable.
Are "the fraudulent votes are not enough to change the result" a legitimate defense? What about the next election, when the fraudulent votes ARE enough to sway the result? When the liberties we have enjoyed are no longer available to our children, and grandchildren, will that be "enough" fraud? To turn a blind eye today is to accept that there will be fraud in every election. Act now to eliminate fraud in this election and future elections. Because NO level of fraud is acceptable.
