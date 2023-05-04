Mass gun slaughter has become commonplace in America. But the recent massacre in Cleveland, Texas stands out in two ways.
First, it didn’t occur in one of the usual venues — elementary school, supermarket, parade, movies, workplace, church. No, it happened in the victims’ home. This signifies something new and terrifying. You no longer need to be out and about to get mowed down in a mass murder. Now the shooter comes into your home. You’re no longer safe even there.
Second, consider this statement from a neighbor who lives across the street from the victims:
“When I heard those gunshots I didn’t think anything of it because in this neighborhood everyone has guns. People shoot in their backyards after they drink alcohol, men take out guns at house parties and shoot the ground.” (The Texas Tribune, April 29, 2023)
So here’s where our gun culture has brought us in 2023. There are neighborhoods in America where the sound of automatic rifle fire is unremarkable. Where a typical Friday evening includes drunken partiers firing automatic weapons. Where a mass shooting can be taking place across the street and it hardly raises an eyebrow.
This scenario could become the norm — perhaps inevitably — right here in our own Virginia neighborhoods.
Maybe in yours.
Roger Kalin
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.