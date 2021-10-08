This letter is in support of my wife, Ellen White, who has stepped up to the challenge of running for School Board in the Frederick County Red Bud District. When I first met Ellen, I was stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama in flight school, learning to fly Blackhawks in a demanding course. She was diligent and dedicated to helping me study limitations and emergency procedures, pushing me to be my best. She was a nurse at a local hospital, and I was fortunate to be able to recruit her back home to Virginia.
We’ve since married and had two children; both will be entering the public school system soon. I’m confident that Ellen will work tirelessly to help push our school system to be its best just like she does me. As a nurse and mother, she’s a natural advocate with an independent mind, who is willing and able to work with everyone. She makes no political calculation, has no desire to seek a higher office and maintains no partisan agenda. Enough with the political games, let’s elect a parent — let’s elect an independent mother to the school board on November 2nd!
Brian White
Frederick County
