I am writing this letter in support of Ellen White for School Board.
Too often, candidates run for such offices with their own political agenda in mind, as opposed to what is in the best interest of our kids. Well, I say enough! Get politics out of schools!
I am voting for Ellen White for School Board because she will be the independent, non-political voice our school board needs. As a mom, a nurse, and a military spouse, Ellen will bring a unique and fresh perspective to our local School Board.
If you vote at Greenwood Elementary, Millbrook High School, or Dowell J, I hope you will agree with me in saying “enough to politics in schools” and throw your vote behind Ellen White for School Board.
Robert Taylor
Frederick County
