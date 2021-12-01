No more tyranny
A yard sign along Route 50 reads, “No More Tyranny.” Could it be a reference to the mandates to get vaccines, or the new basic gun regulations? Or, is it referring to the volatile years of the Trump presidency that ended in the insurrection on our Capitol? Americans are clearly divided even on the definition of tyranny.
Thomas Jefferson believed the ability to identify tyranny was vital to preserving freedom. He said, “… the public at large must be educated, and given especially the knowledge of tyranny under all its forms, which history exhibiteth, of other ages and countries.” To protect us from this threat, he said, “ … free publick education will enable more wise and honest with virtue to know ambition under all its shapes, and prompt them to exert their natural powers to defeat its purposes.”
Too many examples of, “ambition under all its shapes, which history exhibiteth,” mark our calendar. In December, we remember Pearl Harbor on its 70th anniversary and we recall how tyranny in “other countries” impacted us. A month later, we mark the first anniversary of home-grown tyranny. January 6th is a new day that will live in infamy.
Today, it seems obvious that public education has failed to teach us how to recognize tyranny. When our new school boards meet to debate subjects that are not being taught, let’s pray that they ensure students are taught to recognize tyranny, under all its forms. The preservation of freedom as we know it is at risk.
