In reference to Mr. Dick Wiltshire's June 29 letter to the editor, "Has off!": Who gave you the title of hat police?
You give no consolation to people at all by not considering justifiable reasons for wearing a hat. You know that some people don't want to be embarrassed by how their head looks from cancer treatment, scarring or sutures from surgery, alopecia, or vitiligo. People also suffer from weather-related problems and always have a cold head unless it's covered. There are also cultural traditions, religious reasons, and hygiene reasons due to skin conditions. If sitting in a window seat or outside, then the sun is a consideration to those who are without hair, and there are also regional factors to consider.
You should pay more attention to your own food and guests at your own table rather than conducting surveillance of those around you and then reporting to the newspaper.
Four words for you to always consider: mind your own business. I hope you don't approach and confront anyone in the restaurant about their hat being worn. Just a suggestion because I witnessed a man who did just that to a diner at a table next to me, and he ended up wearing a bowl of soup before returning to his table.
Mark Anderson
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.