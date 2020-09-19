No need for mudslinging
Beth Bates’ Open Forum letter, promoting her choice for City Council, reminded me of a scene from the classic female empowerment movie “Legally Blonde.” Lawyer-to-be Elle Woods is the only one on the defense team who knows the defendant’s alibi, which would prove her innocence but also shame her. When pressured to reveal the defendant’s alibi, or they would lose the case, Elle responds “well then we’re not very good lawyers.”
Beth Bates, campaign manager for Friends of Richard Bell, if your candidate is so good then there is no reason to even mention his opponent. This is a small town election, let’s not sling mud or try to shame others. Judging by all of the signs I see in Ward 1 for the opposing candidate, I think many residents are very happy with his service for the city and work in the community.
Remember what first lady Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high.”
Olivia Cather
Winchester
