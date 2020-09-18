How dare The Winchester Star flaunt, by unchallenged headline, the notion that any public official in these United States at any level of government of any political party or movement has the right to be re-elected! Completely outside of our Constitutional government, such a notion must be immediately, forcefully and completely challenged, no matter whom an opinion writer seeks to support.
Words matter. As a guardian of our freedoms, The Winchester Star, which enjoys the protection against speech encumbered by the government, must state unequivocally on the editorial page and for the record that no one has a right to be elected or reelected. The privilege to serve is granted by the people alone with their votes.
Actually people do win such recognition by their actions, not their promises. The Dimocrts have two candidates: one a place holder, one who loses. Neither of them have any past actions they want to talk about. They both have embarrassing records they cannot talk abut.
Sparky is just so clever with his "dims.", but let's not forget what's documented and recorded on video; Trump saying that McCain "is not a war hero. He's a hero because he got captured. I like people who weren't captured." Also, let's not forget that he called Generals who risked their lives on the battlefield "dopes and babies." Trump hates and attempts to destroy what's better than he is, and one of them are those who had the guts to serve their country.
Hey Nada, have you watched CNN lately?
Have you listened to your Dear Leader lately? He is claiming that he would look into demanding to run for a third term, claiming hardship over the impeachment. He relies on people like you with limited knowledge of the Constitution to keep that narrative rolling despite its illegality.
Good try, Goat Boy. Cowards don't get points.
Haha! I always get a good laugh when a Democrat pretends to respect the Constitution.
