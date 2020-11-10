Four years ago, Republicans happily accepted the election results when Clinton actually received 3 million more votes. Now, they claim fraud and and a widespread conspiracy after the same election process. The only difference is that Trump lost, by an even wider margin. The people vote, before or on Election Day, the votes are then counted, and the results are reported by the media. And usually, the losing candidate and their supporters accept the results graciously. Nothing has changed in the process. There is no widespread fraud. Biden won a fair and free election and we must now move forward. No one likes a sore loser.
David Snow
Winchester
Republican voter suppression has become very good. They are banana republic good at it. The people prevented it by voting in historic numbers smashing through most of the voter suppression schemes. So of course, they must have cheated.
The socialist stacked hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots. They locked observers out to commit fraud. It appears now that ten states participated in illegal ballot stacking. Trump is the president!
"The people vote, before or on Election Day, the votes are then counted, and the results are reported by the media. And usually, the losing candidate and their supporters accept the results graciously."
Says the group that spent the last 4 years saying "Derp! Not muh prezidint!!!" and "RESIST!" The Left is the embodiment of life imitating art. 1984 is real.
And, as usual, ignoring VIEWABLE AND VERIFIABLE evidence of VOTER FRAUD. [rolleyes]
Mr. Snow is exactly right.
