No place for editors on opinions page
This Letter addresses your July 2 email to me concerning commentary, “Rededicating ourselves to our Founders,” (July 3). You questioned sentences, “Currently, America confronts another mindset – Black Lives Matter – communists masquerading as a racial justice movement. BLM aims to dismantle everything our Founders created.”
You’d researched my sentences about BLM, but hadn’t sufficient time “to get any clarity (truth) on the organization.” You suggested I add “in my opinion” or “that you believe.”
I disagreed. Even without sources immediately at my fingertips, I knew my sentences were factual, not opinions. (My sources: insurgency expert Trevor Loudon, “Black Lives Matter is a communist movement – period” and “YouTube: BLM’s Leftist Agenda Has Little to do with Black Lives.”) So I suggested, “My sources cause me to believe that BLM is a Marxist organization,” which you published, along with “BLM aims in my opinion is to dismantle everything our Founders created.”
When is it the editor’s responsibility to verify the truthfulness of commentary? As I’ve stated in previous commentaries, I take great care at being factually correct before presenting opinions from those facts. Commentators’ reputations depend upon their writing opinion that’s based on truth. Do you verify truthfulness in all commentaries, like those of Kevin Kennedy? I don’t see “I believe” in many commentaries – because it’s redundant – even those that are knowingly false. Informed readers judge commentaries for truthfulness and validity against other evidence. Commentary opinions belong to the commentators, not to the editors.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby
Frederick County
(5) comments
"I BELIEVE" the editors opinion was fitting constructive criticism. "IN MY OPINION," using these phrases makes us appear to by openminded.
Lopsided "facts" breed misinformation, we have enough floating around. And if you are suggesting that black lives matter intends to dismantle our society as a whole, and not the society that still to this day has pockets of systemic racism, then you don't get it...that in fact is the society our founders founded. But yeh, continue to spout your communism bs...you'll have a big, confederate flag waving audience.
Please, help many of us curious people to “get it“. If BLM is a benevolent, peaceful movement, please show us where we can find their leaders condemning the violence and destruction.
"nonviolent destruction" As I see it, destruction of a society that allows systemic racism to fester...you don't "get that"? Here is one leader, there are others, and some not quite as peaceful,
''The founder of St. Paul’s Black Lives Matter chapter denounced the violent protesters who blocked a major interstate and attacked police officers Saturday night in the Twin Cities, saying they did a disservice to the officers trying to maintain order and that their actions did nothing to further the group’s goals.
Rashad Turner, who leads Black Lives Matter in St. Paul, tells TIME that he blames much of the violence on people who he says weren’t from the area.''
Society was not chosen well. destruction of the "social norms" that make systemic racism acceptable. But first, you have to see and admit that there is an issue.
