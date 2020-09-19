No reason for public hearing
Hey Winchester Planning Commission!! Royal Farms didn’t write the rules, you did!!! Don’t keep finding ways to deter development in Winchester; we’re bleeding enough already. There’s no reason whatsoever for a public hearing on this project if it has met all the requirements YOU’VE established. Stop with the horse sense and pandering — a vacant car wash and restaurant or a vibrant retailer who will contribute to our tax base and our community?
Joseph Luppino
Winchester
