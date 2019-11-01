The opportunity to decide between maintaining the status quo -- a City Council-“appointed” School Board and a citizen “elected” School Board is afforded the voters of Winchester this coming Election Day. It is a serious topic and one that should be pursued in the continuing spirit of improving the academic environment for all Winchester Public School attendees.
I can think of no reason that the WPS School Bard should not be an elected body. I am surprised by the comments of previous board members who stated that they would not have, perhaps, been committed enough to the education of Winchester’s children to “campaign” for a seat on the board. Really, is any of the city wards so large that a truly interested and passionate potential candidate or incumbent cannot make the time to reach out to constituents on a regular basis -- not just at an election time?
I also think all residents should know the educational opinions and attitudes of their board members. As a recently retired WPS teacher, I can definitively say that during parent-teacher conferences, phone calls, etc.; the majority of parents I have ever spoken with did not even know the name of their School Board representative. Communication is HUGE!
I am also surprised by the statement that the election process of the School Board might “politicize” the city’s educational system. Even Clarke and Frederick counties provide examples of apolitical approaches to educational concerns and goals. Your City Council is already very politically elected and these individuals “appoint”/choose your School Board.
In a trickle-down, your school superintendent, your teachers, etc. are all chosen by people you do NOT have the opportunity to choose. Are Winchester residents not capable of choosing individuals whose views about education might better mirror their own?
Lastly, if you think your opinion matters, I urge you to vote your conscience regarding the education of Winchester’s children. You have the opportunity on Tuesday, for the first time in a very long time, to have a voice on this issue.
