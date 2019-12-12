By printing a recent Op-Ed that you published calling Army lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman a "squealing rat" am I given to understand that The Winchester Star is now willing to allow the impugning of war heroes?
Have you sunk so low in the quagmire of the dark side that you allow, on your newsprint, language that disgraces a warrior honored with a Purple Heart, and Army Commendation Medal, among many other awards and recognitions?
Sir, have you no shame?
Are you not the protector of the honor of a community proud of their warriors who serve in our armed forces? Have you not violated the trust of that community? Once squander never to be regained?
Has our community newspaper sunk so low in the quagmire of the dark side?
If those who support President Trump disagree with those of us who do not, that is fine. Bring it on. Men like Alexander Vindman have died to give us the right to disagree. Yet, don't we have an obligation to protect the reputation of our heroes?
How can we ever trust you to hold sacrosanct those morals beyond which reasonable citizens will not fall?
