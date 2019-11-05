Having been in the community and involved in many of our areas emergency preparedness functions over the past couple of decades and having been witness to several administrations of law enforcement, I want to let my friends, neighbors and business colleagues know where I stand with the Frederick County sheriff's race and why.
I am behind Allen Sibert for Sheriff as his experience in battling the drug issues and his investigations experience is what we need now more than ever. We need strong fiscal management of the Sheriff's Office which will allow the direction of the proper resources towards the areas which need the most attention in our County.
Sibert announced having a virtual roll call that would save hours of wasted driving, improve the quality of life for deputies, and keep deputies closer to their homes all while saving the taxpayers money in fuel for the unnecessary driving. Sibert has plans to reallocate staff to put them where they are needed most, plans to remove unneeded vehicles from the insurance rolls, and a host of other improvements that mean a more efficient and better run office.
In social media posts, the procurement of items were listed by the current administration as accomplishments. Anyone in office can spend taxpayer dollars; it's really not a mark of success. Reductions in crime, reductions in costs, improvements, and efficiencies are all positive measuring sticks we should all want to see. Or are we like the big cities that toss out the welcome mat for the sales and use of drugs? Sibert has expressed this mindset is not the culture he wants for a community like ours.
If you are bedazzled by signs and cardboard cutouts, then no information will change your mind. But If you want fiscal management with your taxpayer dollars and a new look at community policing, Allen Sibert is your guy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.