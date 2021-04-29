If you receive a stimulus payment, that is free money from the government, right? Wrong, the government has no money.
It can give you money you paid in taxes or that you will be obligated to pay. The government can redistribute money, take from one person, and give it to another. I can be free to you, but it cost someone.
If the government raises corporation taxes, will that lead to higher consumer prices, and/or less dividends in pension plans? Will some corporations leave the country, resulting in loss of jobs and tax revenue?
An old adage says, "There is no such thing as a free lunch." There is no such thing as free money, somebody has to pay.
Whine all you want but I would put down “real money” as they say, that not a single one of our conservative friends here, conservatives nationwide, hard core Trump fans, Tea Party members-have I covered everyone-returned those government bonuses handed out last year and this year “in protest.” Even funnier, last year when Mr. Trump was handing out money, we didn’t get all this conservative whining.
Everyone deserves to pay their far share of taxes. A raise for the wealthy? They won’t ever notice it. A raise for wealthy corporations? They can pass that to consumers or try to. Remember, American corporations compete with China and others. American consumers aren’t particularly faithful if they feel they’re being screwed.
I don't recall the same complaints and fear-mongering when Republicans handed out tax cuts to the richest Americans. As President Biden said last night, and as economists have concluded, "trickle-down" policies don't work. The recent hand-out to the wealthy didn't create jobs. Instead, during the pandemic, roughly 650 billionaires in America saw their net worth increase by more than $1 trillion while millions of other Americans lost their jobs. What does work is direct stimulus of the economy. And we can pay for it by raising taxes on the billionaires and on corporations back to the level they were at under President Bush. The International Monetary Fund is now estimating that the American economy will grow at a rate of more than 6% this year. That will be the fastest pace of economic growth here in nearly four decades. Let's invest in America for a change -- I think it's the best investment there is.
Now, now, Doc, you’re under the usual false impression that Democrats are not capitalist. Hey, I love a free enterprise system just like the next person. Our country took a terrible blow with the pandemic. Like the president, I’m still devastated over the long lines of formally hard working Americans who were desperate for a box of food to feed their families.
Trump and his ilk were willing to sacrifice granny to protect their stock options. Give Biden a chance. It’s only been 100 days and Republicans are doing everything they can to block anything that might help even their own constituents. Either Biden’s plans will work or they won’t.
I prefer that businesses who stay in the US be given tax breaks and having businesses who relocate their manufacturing to foreign countries to take advantage of cheap labor and lax labor policies be penalized for doing so. We've allowed so much manufacturing leave our country for cheap, unregulated labor. Why? So politicians can get rich. Wake up, America. Your government is selling you out.
Very true, but then, when you are taking money from "evil" capitalists and redistributing it (with little to no waste or side funneling because Big Gov't is very, very efficient and honest!), you are on the right side of history and your secular trinity (Obama, Biden, and Pelosi) will smile upon you with beneficence and blessings! So there!
It is not right that some corporations pay not taxes. Especially if they are making a profit! The rich should pay more taxes, much more. THe inheritance tax should be returned and even raised. As a country everyone must pay their fair share. Recent data show that the rich are getting richer at our expense and corporations are wildly profitable and only the rich are succeeding in America. We need to all share in the success and benefits of the American economy. Tax and share. Government is our friend because WE are the government. Our shared wealth is being stolen from us by Corporations and the wealthy. Stop the Steal.
slowe, Can you please explain what you mean about the "The inheritance tax should be returned and even raised"
Define "fair"...
fair = what is good for the 1%ers and corporations is good for the 99%ers
Didn't the great republiclan richard cheeeeeney say "deficits don't matter"
slowe, first of all, WE are not the government and second, if you don't like the way things are being done here, then LEAVE.
No one has to leave. They just need to vote differently. That’s how a democracy works.
