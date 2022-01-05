I recorded, on my iPhone, a noise level reading of 64.4 to 65 decibels coming from the Trex plant.
An article from the July/August 2021 issue of the AARP Bulletin, a bimonthly publication, contains a paragraph that says a recent study found that living in a noisy area increases your risk of stroke by 30%.
Here's how it works: An incessantly loud environment stimulates a part of the brain known as the amygdala, which regulates stress response. The brain reacts by increasing blood pressure and levels of a stress-related hormone called cortisol; both are known to cause a host of cardiovascular issues, including stroke, says Douglas M. Hildrew, M.D., medical director of the Yale Hearing and Balance Program.
In fact, the American Heart Association warns of an increased risk of heart attack for those who are regularly exposed to excessive noise, the kind found near airports and highways.
It goes on to say, “Chronic stress is also a well established contributor to deaths related to immune system suppression, diabetes, arterial plaque buildup (arteriosclerosis), psychiatric illness and possibly cancer.”
Since the spring of 2020, I have taken short videos of the noise level readings on my iPhone. Many taken at the same time as peak traffic times on Route 11 South. These clearly show that the Trex production noise is more prominent than the traffic noise.
Beginning on May 17, 2020, continuing around the clock, until May 21, 2020, there was no letup in the noise.
I believe this situation is a health risk issue.
Thomas Malony
Winchester
