Governor Northam claims he will "sweeten the pot" by repealing state vehicle inspections or, alternatively, requiring inspections every second year.
Northam claims this measure will save Virginians $150 million annually. He doesn't mention that this money is not in fact a savings for all Virginians, but is actually a $150 million loss for the private sector — a substantial shortfall for 5,433 auto repair shops. The total loss consists of an average $27,600 reduction in revenue annually per inspection station. This financial loss extends to 15,566 licensed inspectors and their families.
Governor Northam wants to pull the financial rug out from under these companies and characterize the elimination of annual safety inspections as a valuable accomplishment.
Our "generous" governor plans to "save" the average two-car household $40 per year by eliminating inspections. The "savings" will be more than offset by the governor's new tax plans, and probable rising auto repair and insurance prices. Virginians' "savings" will be re-directed from businesses that benefit Virginia communities, and will instead be earmarked for the governor's pet programs. Northam's "sweetener" is certain poison for all auto inspection businesses.
Northam doesn't mind eliminating revenues to the private sector, while re-routing those revenues to the state, all the time misleading you regarding how much money you've "saved." He is SACRIFICING PUBLIC SAFETY AND ESSENTIAL LOCAL BUSINESSES for the benefit of his own agenda.
Please call or e-mail state representatives and complain about this destructive legislation.
