In arguing for the suppression of certain speech in the January 21 edition of The Winchester Star, David Shore cites the classic illustration that one is not free to yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater. Most obviously true, but that has no relevance when the theater is actually on fire, and his argument would consign the Bill of Rights to the flames. The underlying assumption, of course, is that Mr. Shore and his ilk will be the ones to determine what constitutes "dangerous hate speech." That's not a slippery slope, that's a cliff.
Austin Gisriel
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.