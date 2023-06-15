The rule of law. Sandy Berger was a Democrat and an attorney who served as the 18th U.S. National Security Advisor for President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001 after he had served as the deputy national security advisor for the Clinton administration from 1993 to 1997.
On July 19, 2004, it was revealed that the United States Department of Justice was investigating Berger for unauthorized removal of classified documents in October 2003 from a National Archives reading room prior to testifying before the 9/11 Commission. The documents were five classified copies of a single report commissioned from Richard Clarke. An associate of Berger said Berger took one copy in September 2003 and four copies in October 2003.
Berger initially denied taking the documents but then admitted the entire episode. He returned all materials and no FBI search was required. In April 2005, Berger pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized removal and retention of classified material from the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
Berger was fined $50,000, sentenced to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. He was also stripped of his security clearance for three years and lost his license to practice law.
This penalty was for one misdemeanor charge.
There is no two-tiered system of justice for national security issues. Unless it is the tier suggested by Republicans — that Republicans cannot be held accountable or charged with crimes.
Tony Reynolds
Berryville
