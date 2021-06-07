Christianity is absolutely incompatible with fascism and racism now and always has been.
Larry Crim
Clearbrook
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(7) comments
[thumbup]
Unfortunately, we’re dealing with real people and not ideology. Like St. Paul tells us: we all sin and fall far short.
Mr. Crim, the actual history of Christianity and Christians belies your claim. Even current events do.
Evangelical christianity has deep roots in white supremacy Larry.
I agree, Mr. Crim. However, with Republicans nationwide passing voting laws to suppress minorities and support a former president known to support White Supremacists, how are we to view that?
Can you be a Christian and be racist or support racist actions? No.
According to Crim, very few Christians are actually Christian! What is a Christian, and who gets to decide who is one and who is not?
Mr. Slowe, Anyone can claim to be Christian. As a Christian, I must always do an examination of conscience to see how close do my actions and words magnify the words and actions of Jesus Christ. Jesus wasn’t a pacifist nor was He racist.
How Christians can sit primly in their pews while supporting elected officials who participate in suppressing the vote or live a Lie that threatens our democracy is beyond me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.