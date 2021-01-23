Not even close to being there
I just finished listening online to the inspiring inauguration of President Joe Biden. I found myself regularly clapping with my wife in my home even though we have never previously voted for a Democratic president. I couldn’t believe how graciously the Democrats who spoke failed to attack former President Donald Trump. Even former Vice President Pence, who was appropriately present at the inauguration unlike his president, had failed in the past to challenge Trump’s divisive rhetoric. While the Democrats are trying to bring about unity I am not even close to being there. The attempted tyrannical rule (demanding absolute loyalty to his narcissistic demands) of former President Trump should never be forgotten by our progeny. We should remind ourselves and children and grandchildren that what happened by voting for Trump should never happen again. Our democracy cannot survive if we believe what is falsely spoken instead of what is truly spoken. For those who think they are listening to the truth by watching Fox News, I hope they will balance the preaching of Fox News with the teaching of other media like CNN or PBS. I believe no one should get all of their current events news from any one media source. I could not be more disenfranchised by the 80% of fellow evangelicals who voted for Trump. It will be decades before we, evangelical Christians, will have any respectable voice in politics
I have no illusions of Fox, News Max, and OAN. I also now know that ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, PBS, WaPo, and the NYTimes have pushed a false narrative of Russian collusion and more for the better part of Trump's aberrational term. Use primary sources; watch President Biden and his officials speak, hear what they say, and make your own informed decisions. The media is not anyone's friend.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Great advice Doc. Thanks
[thumbup]
