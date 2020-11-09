Not intimidated
To the man on Route 37 yesterday late afternoon who almost lost control of his dark-colored Ford F-150 while giving the finger to my husband for our Biden/Harris bumper sticker: The voting is over. Your thuggish actions are not going to intimidate two elderly progressives.
Carole Ann King Frederick County
I fear the losers, the Republicans with their false fears, and false conspiracy theories. Fear can be a powerful motivator and fear combined with guns in groups of similar believers is a formula for fear by the rest of us.
