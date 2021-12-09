Not one positive aspect of proposed development
I have one question for the Winchester City Council regarding the 74-home proposed development called The Preserve at Meadow Branch: Why would you even consider approving this?
I challenge you to name one positive benefit this project brings to the city. And please don’t include the $425,000 in tax revenue it will bring. After all, this shouldn’t be about money.
I’m envisioning emergency vehicles wading through football traffic on Jefferson Street en route to saving someone’s life. I can clearly envision serious car accidents at the intersection of Nester and Seldon. Just yesterday, I saw a car run through that four-way stop without even slowing down. Add over 150 cars coming and going there, and you have the perfect storm for tragedy.
This developer wants to shoehorn 74 homes into an inadequate space, and once they’ve gone, the city and residents are left to deal with all the problems it will bring. The developer doesn’t mind stuffing a 10-pound development into a 5-pound bag.
Is this really what you believe is good for the City of Winchester? Seriously?
Take a look in the mirror folks and ask yourself, is this really good for the people who I represent?
I can’t find one single benefit this 800-pound gorilla brings to the city, can you?
(1) comment
I wondered about the Jefferson and Nestor access too. Might there also be in the plans, a possibility of the western most part of existing Jefferson to turn north around past the water towers... then add a new western extension of Jefferson out onto Meadow Branch Ave? That would help with the ambulance issue. Also.. is there any consideration of an extension of Clifford St to the west for an entrance into the northern edge of the new development?
Doubtful that only extending Nestor across the Shihadeh property will serve well as an only entrance, if that is the plan. Clifford St seems a better choice than Nestor.
Perhaps the developers could be cajoled to give an early sketch of what they have in mind for access.
