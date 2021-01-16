Not selling my soul for this
Personally, I have never been a fan of the president using Twitter and Facebook to conduct presidential business, but what just happened in our nation regarding these two platforms shutting down communications should make the hair stand up on the back of every American’s neck.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is how hostile takeovers start. First, it is shutdown the ability to openly communicate with one another. Next is monitor and selectively remove individuals from accounts that disagree with their narrative and ideology. This is what happened to Nazi Germany in 1933.
Journalists in this country need to go back to their roots of serving the “American people” and not their personal savings account. If they are an educated profession, then they understand that democracy teeters on the precipice of objective reporting. And, for there to be a balance there must be a yin for a yang.
One-sided discussions eventually lead to ultimate power of one party, that now has a license to implement what they please on the people. This is how tyrannical governments are created, and it would appear America is headed on a one-way collision course to dismantle our democracy and Constitution.
Watch with your own two eyes in the coming months. First comes a $2,000 check Biden promised to buy your loyalty. Then comes packing the court, open borders, higher taxes, bigger government, catering to the Chinese, etc.
Me, I am not willing to sell my soul for that false form of utopia.
David Eddy Middletown
The left is coming for your rights. That much is obvious.
