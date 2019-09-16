There’s a lot to un-package in “Don’t Drink the Taintor Kool-Aid” which focuses on Dave LaRock’s 2014 HB 878, its 2014 interpretation, and Mavis Taintor supporters.
Hb 878 bill was defeated in 2014, but the concern it raised has again appeared in the 2019 election cycle. The arguments against it in 2014 centered on LaRock’s unclear drafting: the bill referenced US Code 5845 section (f) “destructive device” but not section (e) “any other weapon” and used ‘certification’ by an officer poorly, convoluting the bill’s intent and potentially opening loopholes.
We can talk poor legislative writing all day long, but that’s not the point.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Sept 1, the GVA recorded 37,662 total shooting incidents in 2019, with 9,932 gun deaths and 19,868 injuries in the United States. Those numbers are staggering. If the trend continues, guns deaths will exceed 40,000 citizens for 2019. In crass terms, that’s 13 times the number of loved ones lost on 9/11.
During this campaign, LaRock has been no less triggered than the “cool aid” author claims Taintor’s supporters are. He calls names and uses fear tactics and hate speech. But his arguments and legislation defy today’s reality: On Sept 11, a shooting threat locked the entire Loudoun County school system in a “code orange.”
So go to Taintor’s page. It may turn your focus toward her agenda which puts legislative effort on health care, broadband, and infrastructure connectivity instead of marginally expediting processes already in place.
