Post hoc ergo propter hoc. What’s that mean? It means after this, therefore because of this, and it’s a common, if basic, logical fallacy. It’s particularly common in political arguments. For example, gas prices have been increasing a bit of late. Why? To hear Republicans tell it, it’s because of Biden’s election. The evidence or “argument?” Well, it’s happened since he took office so that must be it. End of argument. Republicans are often quite pleased with themselves after “proving” their case using this crude but common logical fallacy. It certainly makes things easy...don’t have to provide any actual evidence, or provide answers to questions like, “so, how exactly does the president set gas prices?” Or, “so it’s the president, and not more complex world events and/or market forces...can you explain that please?” And, while we’re at it, does it seem, I don’t know, convenient, to only apply that to Democrats? I mean, if gas prices going up is “Biden’s fault” because presidents apparently decree what gas will cost, why wasn’t $5.00 gas “W’s fault?” This just in my Republican friends, the world is a bit more complicated than that. And post hoc ergo propter hoc is not sound reasoning.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
(0) comments
