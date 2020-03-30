Now is not the right time for Frederick County to raise property taxes. Because of the COVID-19 crisis we are all inconvenienced, some suffering, some dying and almost all of us are in worse financial shape. Financially not only the individuals who have lost jobs but the ones who have reduced work hours with reduced income. It will be a while (hopefully months, maybe years) before the county residential and business income returns to the level before the COVID-19 crisis.
In addition, older folks who rely on Individual Retirement Account income to supplement Social Security have lost substantial immediate income. These people have saved many years for their retirement only to see those investment decimated over the last few weeks; it may be years before their investments return to previous levels. This loss of income hurts real bad!
Yes, schools are important, but we all need to tighten our budgets, be careful and creative with our existing resources and innovative with our assets.
This is not the time to raise taxes in Frederick County. The proud residents of this fine county, request you to closely examine the budget and the needs of all residents and keep the property taxes at the existing level. Raising taxes is not always the answer to all things — but probably the easiest thing to do! Do the right, ethical thing for the county residents.
